|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|8,035 USD
|+6,28 %
|+14,55 %
|+50,66 %
|19:02
|SIMILARWEB LTD. : Cantor Fitzgerald maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
|19:02
|SIMILARWEB LTD. : Jefferies & Co. persiste à l'achat
|ZM
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+51,03 %
|592 M $
|+8,58 %
|85 828 M $
|+8,87 %
|81 873 M $
|-3,04 %
|60 475 M $
|-9,85 %
|56 003 M $
|+47,12 %
|54 813 M $
|+5,23 %
|36 434 M $
|-2,47 %
|27 862 M $
|-2,54 %
|26 564 M $
|+1,95 %
|26 039 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Similarweb Ltd. - Nyse
- Actualités Similarweb Ltd.
- Similarweb Ltd. : Jefferies & Co. persiste à l'achat