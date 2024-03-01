Action SOUN SOUNDHOUND AI, INC.
SoundHound AI, Inc.

Actions

SOUN

US8361001071

Services et conseils en informatique

 18:52:21 01/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
6,125 USD -17,45 % Graphique intraday de SoundHound AI, Inc. +56,61 % +189,58 %
18:03 SOUNDHOUND AI, INC. : Cantor Fitzgerald toujours positif
16:02 SOUNDHOUND AI, INC. : DA Davidson réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

Dernières actualités sur SoundHound AI, Inc.

SOUNDHOUND AI, INC. : Cantor Fitzgerald toujours positif ZM
SOUNDHOUND AI, INC. : DA Davidson réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Les actions de SoundHound AI chutent, les résultats décevants tempèrent le rallye RE
SOUNDHOUND AI, INC. : Wedbush persiste à l'achat ZM
Le monde de l'entreprise est en train de se transformer en un monde de l'entreprise, de l'industrie et de l'économie. MT
SoundHound AI réduit sa perte au 4ème trimestre et augmente son chiffre d'affaires ; les perspectives de chiffre d'affaires pour 2024 et 2025 sont publiées - les actions chutent après les heures d'ouverture. MT
Transcript : SoundHound AI, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
SoundHound AI, Inc. fournit des prévisions de résultats pour les années 2024 et 2025 CI
SoundHound AI, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
SoundHound AI, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Un initié de Soundhound Ai a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 534 810 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Les actions de Wallstreetbets sont majoritairement en baisse avant l'ouverture du marché ; Snowflake en baisse, SoundHound AI en hausse MT
Les valeurs de Wallstreetbets sont mixtes avant l'ouverture du marché ; Beyond Meat devrait ouvrir en hausse, Bumble en baisse. MT
Les actions de Wallstreetbets sont majoritairement en hausse avant la cloche de mardi ; Hims & Hers Health est prêt à gagner, Intuitive Machines à décliner. MT
Les actions de Wallstreetbets sont majoritairement en hausse avant le marché ; Super Micro Computer progresse, Intuitive Machines ouvre à la baisse. MT
L'assistant vocal de SoundHound AI avec ChatGPT intégré entre en production avec Stellantis DS Automobiles CI
Les entreprises de l'industrie de l'énergie et de l'eau ont besoin de plus de temps pour faire face à la crise économique et financière. MT
Nvidia dévoile ses participations dans des entreprises technologiques, provoquant une hausse des actions MT
Nvidia dévoile des participations dans des entreprises d'IA ; les actions bondissent MT
Wall St s'apprête à ouvrir en demi-teinte après des données économiques mitigées RE
Les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme sur actions sont en hausse avant la cloche jeudi, dans l'espoir de données économiques encourageantes. MT
Les plus fortes hausses du prémarché MT
Les contrats à terme tièdes avant les données économiques RE
Les actions d'Arm et de SoundHound AI bondissent alors que Nvidia augmente sa participation RE
SOUNDHOUND AI, INC. : Ladenburg Thalmann favorable au dossier ZM

Profil Société

SoundHound AI, Inc, anciennement Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co, est une société de technologie d'intelligence artificielle (IA) vocale. Sa plateforme d'IA vocale indépendante permet aux marques de divers secteurs d'ajouter des interfaces conversationnelles et des mots de réveil à tout matériel, logiciel ou application mobile. Elle s'appuie sur sa technologie propriétaire Speech-to-Meaning et Deep Meaning Understanding. Le moteur Speech-to-Meaning offre rapidité et précision et la technologie Deep Meaning Understanding permet aux utilisateurs de poser plusieurs questions et de filtrer les résultats en une seule fois. Ses produits comprennent l'application SoundHound, l'assistant et la recherche vocale HOUND, Midomi.com et la plateforme d'IA vocale Houndify. L'application SoundHound applique la technologie d'IA vocale avancée de Houndify à la musique, permettant aux gens de découvrir, d'explorer et de partager la musique qui les entoure. HOUND Voice Search & Assistant est l'assistant vocal intelligent disponible sur la plateforme Houndify avec ses technologies avancées Speech-to-Meaning et Deep Meaning Understanding.
Services et conseils en informatique
Agenda
13/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
6
Dernier Cours de Cloture
7,42 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
5,217 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-29,69 %
