SoundHound AI, Inc, anciennement Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co, est une société de technologie d'intelligence artificielle (IA) vocale. Sa plateforme d'IA vocale indépendante permet aux marques de divers secteurs d'ajouter des interfaces conversationnelles et des mots de réveil à tout matériel, logiciel ou application mobile. Elle s'appuie sur sa technologie propriétaire Speech-to-Meaning et Deep Meaning Understanding. Le moteur Speech-to-Meaning offre rapidité et précision et la technologie Deep Meaning Understanding permet aux utilisateurs de poser plusieurs questions et de filtrer les résultats en une seule fois. Ses produits comprennent l'application SoundHound, l'assistant et la recherche vocale HOUND, Midomi.com et la plateforme d'IA vocale Houndify. L'application SoundHound applique la technologie d'IA vocale avancée de Houndify à la musique, permettant aux gens de découvrir, d'explorer et de partager la musique qui les entoure. HOUND Voice Search & Assistant est l'assistant vocal intelligent disponible sur la plateforme Houndify avec ses technologies avancées Speech-to-Meaning et Deep Meaning Understanding.

Secteur Services et conseils en informatique