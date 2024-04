Aiman Ezzat currently works at Capgemini SE, as Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director from 2020, Capgemini Australia Pty Ltd., as Chief Executive Officer, Capgemini UK Plc, as Chief Executive Officer & Director from 2020, and various other companies.

Mr. Ezzat also formerly worked at Altran Technologies SAS, as Chairman from 2020 to 2021, iGATE Corp., as Director from 2015 to 2016, Air Liquide Tunisie SA, as Independent Director, and various other companies.

Mr. Ezzat received his graduate degree in 1983 from École Supérieure de Chimie Physique Électronique and Masters Business Admin degree in 1991 from Anderson School of Management.



CAPGEMINI SE Chief Executive Officer