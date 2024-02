Wireless Telecommunications Communications

América Telecom SA de CV provides cellular and telecommunication services. It provides telecommunication services, through its subsidiary Telcel, in the nine mobile regions into which Mexico is divided. Its other subsidiaries include Corporativo Empresarial en Telecomunicaciones, Orca, Technology Fund One, Enitel Intelsat, Construccion y Servicios Internacionales, Techtel LMDS Comunicaciones Interactivas SA, Telet SA, Americel SA, Comunicacion Celular SA, Consorcio Ecuatoriano de Telecomunicaciones SA, Telecomunicaciones de Guatemala, SA, Telcel CompUSA, Inc., TracFone Wireless, Inc., Arbros Communications, Inc. and Genesis Telecom CA, which operate in various countries in the American continent. The company was founded in December 2001 and is located in Mexico City, Mexico.