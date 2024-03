Presently, Remco J.

Steenbergen is Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Chairman-Supervisory Board of Lufthansa AirPlus Servicekarten GmbH (a subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa AG).

Mr. Steenbergen is also on the board of Swiss International Air Lines AG, Sandoz AG and Sandoz Group AG.

In his past career Remco J.

Steenbergen held the position of Chief Financial Officer for Barry Callebaut AG and Senior Manager-International Practice at KPMG Taiwan Inc. He received a doctorate from Erasmus University Rotterdam and an MBA from International Institute for Management Development.



