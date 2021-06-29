Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Pays-Bas
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ArcelorMittal
  6. Fonds
    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur ARCELORMITTAL
NomPositionPEA1er JanNotation
BGF World Mining A2240.06M USDNON20.00%
Ginjer Actifs 360 I19.87M EURNON19.00%


ETFs positionnés sur ARCELORMITTALETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources ...4.48%-4.72%Europe
Xtrackers Spain 1D - EUR2.87%-1.43%Espagne
Xtrackers Spain 1C - EUR2.87%-1.12%Espagne
SPDR MSCI Europe Materials - EUR1.95%1.39%Europe
IShares AEX - EUR1.86%0.96%néerlandais
IShares AEX (Acc) - EUR1.86%0.94%-néerlandais
IShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Produc...1.43%0.00%Monde
IShares Euro Total Market Value Large - EUR1.19%0.05%Europe
BNP Paribas Easy CAC 40 - D - EUR1.05%-0.48%France
Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) - Dist - EUR1.05%-0.58%France
Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) - Dist - EUR1.05%-1.34%France
Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) - Acc - EUR1.05%-0.60%-France
Xtrackers CAC 40 - EUR1.05%-0.56%France
AMUNDI CAC 40 DR (C) - EUR1.04%-0.57%France
AMUNDI CAC 40 DR (D) - EUR1.04%-0.60%France
Lyxor IBEX 35 (DR) - Dist - EUR0.97%-0.18%Espagne
IShares STOXX Europe Mid 200 (DE) - EUR0.97%0.02%Europe
IShares MSCI France - EUR0.94%-0.34%France
IShares Dow Jones Eurozone Sustainability ...0.79%4.11%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI Europe Value 1C - EUR0.71%-0.57%Europe
SPDR MSCI World Materials - USD0.69%0.91%-NC
IShares MSCI France ETF - USD0.65%-0.44%France
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI EMU Cyclical A-d...0.61%0.00%Europe
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF - USD0.57%-0.13%Monde
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR0.49%-0.28%Europe
IShares Global Materials ETF - USD0.46%0.88%Monde
Lyxor MSCI EMU Growth (DR) - Dist - EUR0.45%0.79%Europe
IndexIQ Factors Sustainable EMU Equity - EUR0.42%-0.39%Europe
IShares MSCI EMU Large Cap - EUR0.39%-0.20%Europe
IShares FTSEurofirst 80 - EUR0.33%0.03%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 1C (USD Hedged) - USD0.32%0.01%-Europe
SPDR MSCI EMU - EUR0.32%-0.10%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 2C (GBP Hedged) - GBP0.32%0.03%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 3C (CHF hedged) - CHF0.32%-0.84%-Europe
BNP Paribas Easy MSCI EMU ex CW - C - EUR0.32%0.10%Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Dist - EUR0.32%-0.11%Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Acc - EUR0.32%-0.18%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 1D - EUR0.32%-0.06%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Acc) - EUR0.31%-0.08%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU Distributing - GBP ...0.31%-0.12%-Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU - Accumulating - US...0.31%-0.08%-Europe
IShares MSCI EMU CHF Hedged - CHF0.31%0.46%Europe
IShares MSCI EMU USD Hedged (Acc) - USD0.31%-0.21%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Dist) - EUR0.31%0.00%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU A-dis - EUR0.31%-0.11%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-acc - EUR0.31%0.28%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-UKdis - EUR0.31%0.00%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to CHF) A-acc ...0.31%0.67%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to USD) A-dist...0.31%0.00%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to USD) A-acc ...0.31%-0.12%-Europe
1  2  3Suiv.



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
CAC40 : qui pèse quoi dans l'indice ?
Graphique ARCELORMITTAL
Durée : Période :
ArcelorMittal : Graphique analyse technique ArcelorMittal | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Cloture 26,39 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 40,28 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 52,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL35.06%32 430
NUCOR CORPORATION78.81%28 934
POSCO27.57%23 614
TATA STEEL LIMITED82.18%18 897
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION42.77%15 874
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.59.02%12 724