Driven Brands Holdings Inc. est une société de services automobiles qui répond aux besoins des consommateurs et des entreprises en matière d'automobile. Les segments de l'entreprise comprennent l'entretien, le lavage de voitures, la peinture, la collision et le verre, et les services de plate-forme. Le secteur de l'entretien comprend principalement les marques Take 5 Oil Change (Take 5 Oil) et Meineke Car Care Centers (Meineke). Il comprend les vidanges d'huile et d'autres services automobiles réguliers ou en fonction des besoins, y compris la réparation et le remplacement de composants automobiles. Le segment du lavage de voitures consiste principalement en des services de lavage extérieur de style express qui utilisent un tapis roulant automatisé pour tirer les véhicules le long d'une piste où ils sont lavés à la machine, et il est principalement proposé par la marque IMO. Le secteur de la peinture, de la collision et du verre comprend principalement les marques CARSTAR, ABRA, Fix Auto, Maaco, Uniban et AGN. Le segment Plateforme comprend principalement les marques 1-800-Radiator & A/C, PH Vitres D'Autos, Spire Supply et Automotive Training Institute (ATI).

Secteur Services à la personne