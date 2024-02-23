Action DRVN DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc.

Actions

DRVN

US26210V1026

Services à la personne

 16:37:55 23/02/2024
12,97 USD +0,23 % Graphique intraday de Driven Brands Holdings Inc. -9,23 % -9,61 %
16:02 DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. : Canaccord Genuity persiste à l'achat
22/02 Les bénéfices ajustés de Driven Brands pour le quatrième trimestre fiscal chutent, le chiffre d'affaires augmente et la société émet des perspectives pour l'exercice 2024.

Dernières actualités sur Driven Brands Holdings Inc.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. : Canaccord Genuity persiste à l'achat ZM
Les bénéfices ajustés de Driven Brands pour le quatrième trimestre fiscal chutent, le chiffre d'affaires augmente et la société émet des perspectives pour l'exercice 2024. MT
Transcript : Driven Brands Holdings Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024
Driven Brands Holdings Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 30 décembre 2023 CI
Driven Brands Holdings Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 30 décembre 2023 CI
Driven Brands Holdings Inc. donne des prévisions de résultats pour l'exercice 2024 CI
Quick Quack Car Wash envisage la vente d'une participation minoritaire, selon certaines sources RE
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. : Morgan Stanley neutre sur le dossier ZM
Driven Brands Holdings Inc. nomme Damien Harmon au conseil d'administration et membre du comité de rémunération, à compter du 1er janvier 2024 CI
Transcript : Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Presents at 2023 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference, Dec-05-2023 04:30 PM
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. : Goldman Sachs toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : Driven Brands Holdings Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2023
Baisse des bénéfices ajustés de Driven Brands au T3, hausse du chiffre d'affaires ; confirmation des prévisions financières pour 2023 MT
Driven Brands Holdings Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Driven Brands Holdings Inc. réaffirme ses prévisions de résultats pour l'exercice 2023 CI
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. : BofA Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Transcript : Driven Brands Holdings Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
National Carwash Solutions explore la possibilité d'une vente pour 3 milliards de dollars -sources RE
Le conseil d'administration de Driven Brands autorise un plan de rachat d'actions de 50 millions de dollars MT
Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NasdaqGS:DRVN) annonce un rachat d'actions pour une valeur de 50 millions de dollars. CI
Smartgiant Technology Co. autorise un plan de rachat. CI
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. : Barclays optimiste sur le dossier ZM
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. : Goldman Sachs n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. : Credit Suisse toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM

Graphique Driven Brands Holdings Inc.
Profil Société

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. est une société de services automobiles qui répond aux besoins des consommateurs et des entreprises en matière d'automobile. Les segments de l'entreprise comprennent l'entretien, le lavage de voitures, la peinture, la collision et le verre, et les services de plate-forme. Le secteur de l'entretien comprend principalement les marques Take 5 Oil Change (Take 5 Oil) et Meineke Car Care Centers (Meineke). Il comprend les vidanges d'huile et d'autres services automobiles réguliers ou en fonction des besoins, y compris la réparation et le remplacement de composants automobiles. Le segment du lavage de voitures consiste principalement en des services de lavage extérieur de style express qui utilisent un tapis roulant automatisé pour tirer les véhicules le long d'une piste où ils sont lavés à la machine, et il est principalement proposé par la marque IMO. Le secteur de la peinture, de la collision et du verre comprend principalement les marques CARSTAR, ABRA, Fix Auto, Maaco, Uniban et AGN. Le segment Plateforme comprend principalement les marques 1-800-Radiator & A/C, PH Vitres D'Autos, Spire Supply et Automotive Training Institute (ATI).
Services à la personne
Agenda
24/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Driven Brands Holdings Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
D+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
12
Dernier Cours de Cloture
12,94 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
19,91 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+53,86 %
Révisions de BNA

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Secteur Services de réparation aux consommateurs

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. Action Driven Brands Holdings Inc.
-9,57 % 2 122 M $
VALVOLINE INC. Action Valvoline Inc.
+9,82 % 5 331 M $
BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC. Action Boyd Group Services Inc.
+11,67 % 4 922 M $
BYBON GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Action BYBON Group Company Limited
-5,64 % 211 M $
JAPAN LIVING WARRANTY INC. Action Japan Living Warranty Inc.
+7,37 % 106 M $
JAPAN WARRANTY SUPPORT CO., LTD. Action Japan Warranty Support Co., Ltd.
+38,70 % 82 M $
AMA GROUP LIMITED Action AMA Group Limited
-17,14 % 72 M $
OPTIMA AUTOMOBILE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Action Optima Automobile Group Holdings Limited
+23,53 % 66 M $
