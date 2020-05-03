Fonds positionnés sur GROUPE GUILLIN Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Sextant PEA A NON -7.00% 21.00% 5.53M EUR Sextant PME A NON 5.00% 36.00% 3.68M EUR



ETFs positionnés sur GROUPE GUILLIN ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ... 2.07% 0.03% Monde Actions





Décryptage Un déconfinement à tout prix Graphique GROUPE GUILLIN Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 2 Objectif de cours Moyen 21,45 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 20,40 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 14,2% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,15% Ecart / Objectif Bas -3,92% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) GROUPE GUILLIN 25.46% 449 APTARGROUP, INC. 1.95% 7 600 BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. 14.09% 7 184 FP CORPORATION 29.43% 3 133 ESSEL PROPACK LIMITED 57.62% 1 178 SCIENTEX -2.75% 1 133