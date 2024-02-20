Action IGO IGO LIMITED
IGO Limited

Actions

IGO

AU000000IGO4

Exploitations minières et métallurgie

Temps Différé Australian S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 03:56:31 20/02/2024
7 AUD -3,45 % Graphique intraday de IGO Limited +0,65 % -22,60 %
03:01 IGO LIMITED : Jarden Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
01/02 L'australien South32 poursuit IGO pour des redevances liées à la mine d'or Tropicana RE

Dernières actualités sur IGO Limited

IGO LIMITED : Jarden Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
L'australien South32 poursuit IGO pour des redevances liées à la mine d'or Tropicana RE
Les actions australiennes étendent leurs gains pour le huitième jour ; l'inflation ralentit fortement RE
Transcript : IGO Limited, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2024
IGO place la mine Cosmos en état d'entretien et de maintenance ; les actions chutent de 3 %. MT
L'entreprise australienne IGO gèle son projet de nickel et revoit à la baisse ses prévisions de production de lithium RE
Les actions australiennes finissent par stagner, les secteurs financiers contrebalançant les gains des mineurs RE
Les producteurs australiens de nickel souffrent de la surabondance de l'offre RE
BHP doit faire un choix en matière de nickel cette année, car les mineurs australiens à coûts élevés souffrent RE
St George Mining fait progresser les activités d'exploration dans ses projets d'Australie occidentale MT
IGO maintient sa nomination au poste de directeur général/chef de la direction MT
Les actions australiennes en hausse avec les données sur l'inflation en ligne de mire RE
Independence Gold en hausse de plus de 7% après avoir annoncé une augmentation de son financement par placement privé MT
L'ancien chef de la division aluminium de Rio Tinto licencié pour violation d'informations confidentielles MT
Le conseil d'administration d'IGO s'attend à ce que Vella prenne ses fonctions de PDG au début du mois de décembre, comme prévu. RE
Transcript : IGO Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
Rio Tinto licencie l'ancien chef de sa division aluminium en raison d'une violation d'informations RE
Les producteurs de lithium continuent de miser sur les véhicules électriques malgré des vents contraires de plus en plus forts RE
Transcript : IGO Limited, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Oct 30, 2023
IGO Limited donne des indications sur la production du groupe pour l'exercice 2024 CI
IGO Limited annonce les résultats de la production du groupe pour le premier trimestre clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Independence Gold lance un programme de forage de 2 000 mètres au projet 3Ts ; en hausse de 3,2 MT
Independence Gold en hausse de 4% après avoir annoncé la découverte d'une nouvelle cible de cuivre et d'argent dans le cadre du projet 3Ts MT
La Commission européenne autorise l'acquisition de Sanitär-Elementbau par PORR Bau et IGO Technologies MT
Buxton Resources entame un programme de forage au projet Double Magic MT

Graphique IGO Limited

Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

IGO Limited se consacre à la découverte, au développement et à la fourniture de produits essentiels à l'énergie propre. Grâce à ses actifs d'exploitation minière en amont et de traitement en aval, l'entreprise met en uvre des technologies, notamment l'électrification des transports, le stockage de l'énergie et la production d'énergie renouvelable. Ses secteurs d'activité comprennent l'exploitation Nova, l'exploitation Forrestania, le projet Cosmos et l'activité lithium. L'exploitation Nova comprend la mine de nickel souterraine Nova et l'usine de traitement qui produit des concentrés de nickel et de cuivre. L'exploitation Forrestania comprend les mines souterraines Flying Fox et Spotted Quoll, ainsi que l'installation de traitement Cosmic Boy. L'exploitation Forrestania comprend les mines souterraines Flying Fox et Spotted Quoll, ainsi que l'installation de traitement Cosmic Boy. Elle possède et exploite également une entreprise intégrée de lithium qui comprend une participation de 51 % dans la mine de lithium Greenbushes et une participation de 100 % dans la raffinerie Kwinana, toutes deux situées en Australie-Occidentale.
Secteur
Exploitations minières et métallurgie
Agenda
22/02/2024 - Q2 2024 Présentation des résultats
Indices liés
S&P/ASX 200
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour IGO Limited

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
15
Dernier Cours de Cloture
7,25 AUD
Objectif de cours Moyen
8,293 AUD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+14,39 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Extraction de minerai de nickel

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
IGO LIMITED Action IGO Limited
-22,65 % 3 699 M $
PT MERDEKA BATTERY MATERIALS TBK. Action PT Merdeka Battery Materials Tbk.
+9,82 % 4 494 M $
PT TRIMEGAH BANGUN PERSADA TBK Action PT Trimegah Bangun Persada Tbk
-24,00 % 3 131 M $
PT VALE INDONESIA TBK Action PT Vale Indonesia Tbk
-10,67 % 2 347 M $
NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION Action Nickel Asia Corporation
-15,15 % 1 155 M $
PT ADHI KARTIKO PRATAMA TBK Action PT Adhi Kartiko Pratama Tbk
0,00 % 202 M $
GLOBAL FERRONICKEL HOLDINGS, INC. Action Global Ferronickel Holdings, Inc.
-5,34 % 182 M $
PACIFIC METALS CO LTD., Action Pacific Metals Co Ltd.,
+15,24 % 175 M $
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. Action Canada Nickel Company Inc.
+21,93 % 169 M $
PT IFISHDECO TBK Action PT Ifishdeco Tbk
+6,90 % 127 M $
Extraction de minerai de nickel
