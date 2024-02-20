IGO Limited
Actions
IGO
AU000000IGO4
Exploitations minières et métallurgie
|
Temps Différé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|7 AUD
|-3,45 %
|+0,65 %
|-22,60 %
|03:01
|IGO LIMITED : Jarden Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
|01/02
|L'australien South32 poursuit IGO pour des redevances liées à la mine d'or Tropicana
|RE
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-22,65 %
|3 699 M $
|+9,82 %
|4 494 M $
|-24,00 %
|3 131 M $
|-10,67 %
|2 347 M $
|-15,15 %
|1 155 M $
|0,00 %
|202 M $
|-5,34 %
|182 M $
|+15,24 %
|175 M $
|+21,93 %
|169 M $
|+6,90 %
|127 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action IGO Limited - Australian S.E.
- Actualités IGO Limited
- IGO Limited : Jarden Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat