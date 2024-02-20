IGO Limited se consacre à la découverte, au développement et à la fourniture de produits essentiels à l'énergie propre. Grâce à ses actifs d'exploitation minière en amont et de traitement en aval, l'entreprise met en uvre des technologies, notamment l'électrification des transports, le stockage de l'énergie et la production d'énergie renouvelable. Ses secteurs d'activité comprennent l'exploitation Nova, l'exploitation Forrestania, le projet Cosmos et l'activité lithium. L'exploitation Nova comprend la mine de nickel souterraine Nova et l'usine de traitement qui produit des concentrés de nickel et de cuivre. L'exploitation Forrestania comprend les mines souterraines Flying Fox et Spotted Quoll, ainsi que l'installation de traitement Cosmic Boy. L'exploitation Forrestania comprend les mines souterraines Flying Fox et Spotted Quoll, ainsi que l'installation de traitement Cosmic Boy. Elle possède et exploite également une entreprise intégrée de lithium qui comprend une participation de 51 % dans la mine de lithium Greenbushes et une participation de 100 % dans la raffinerie Kwinana, toutes deux situées en Australie-Occidentale.

Secteur Exploitations minières et métallurgie