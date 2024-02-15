Action INGR INGREDION INCORPORATED
Ingredion Incorporated

Actions

INGR

US4571871023

Transformation des aliments

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 14/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
110,8 USD +2,22 % Graphique intraday de Ingredion Incorporated +0,10 % +2,08 %
13:01 INGREDION INCORPORATED : Goldman Sachs relève son opinion ZM
09/02 INGREDION INCORPORATED : UBS optimiste sur le dossier ZM

Dernières actualités sur Ingredion Incorporated

INGREDION INCORPORATED : Goldman Sachs relève son opinion ZM
INGREDION INCORPORATED : UBS optimiste sur le dossier ZM
INGREDION INCORPORATED : Oppenheimer toujours positif ZM
Transcript : Ingredion Incorporated, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 06, 2024
Ingredion : hausse des bénéfices ajustés au T4, baisse des ventes nettes ; perspectives pour le T1 et 2024 MT
Ingredion Incorporated annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre terminé le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Ingredion Incorporated fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour le premier trimestre et l'année 2024 CI
Ingredion Incorporated annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète terminée le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Ingredion Incorporated déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 23 janvier 2024 CI
INGREDION INCORPORATED : UBS toujours à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Ingredion Incorporated, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2023
Bénéfices ajustés et ventes nettes d'Ingredion en hausse au troisième trimestre MT
Ingredion Incorporated met à jour ses prévisions de bénéfices pour l'année 2023 CI
Ingredion Incorporated annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2023 CI
INGREDION INCORPORATED : Oppenheimer adopte une opinion positive ZM
Ingredion Incorporated annonce le départ de Paul Hanrahan du Conseil d'administration, à compter du 28 octobre 2023 CI
Ingredion Incorporated fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour l'année 2023 CI
Transcript : Ingredion Incorporated Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference 2023, Sep-05-2023 03:00 PM
Achat d'initié : Ingredion MT
INGREDION INCORPORATED : BMO Capital conserve son opinion neutre ZM
Ingredion à la recherche de fusions et d'acquisitions CI
Transcript : Ingredion Incorporated, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2023
Ingredion : hausse des bénéfices ajustés et des ventes nettes au 2ème trimestre MT
Ingredion Incorporated déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 24 octobre 2023 CI
Ingredion Incorporated annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI

Graphique Ingredion Incorporated

Graphique Ingredion Incorporated
Profil Société

Ingredion Incorporated est un fournisseur mondial de solutions d'ingrédients qui transforme le maïs, le tapioca, les pommes de terre, la stévia, les céréales, les fruits et les légumes en ingrédients à valeur ajoutée et en biomatériaux pour les industries de l'alimentation, des boissons, de la brasserie et autres. Elle opère à travers quatre segments : Amérique du Nord, Amérique du Sud, Asie-Pacifique, et Europe, Moyen-Orient et Afrique (EMEA). Elle développe, produit et vend une variété d'ingrédients alimentaires et de boissons, principalement des amidons et des édulcorants, pour diverses industries. Ses gammes de produits comprennent les amidons et les édulcorants, les produits d'alimentation animale et l'huile de maïs comestible. Ses produits à base d'amidon comprennent des amidons de qualité alimentaire et industrielle, ainsi que des biomatériaux. Ses produits édulcorants comprennent les sirops de glucose, les sirops à haute teneur en maltose, le sirop de maïs à haute teneur en fructose, le colorant caramel, le dextrose, les polyols, les maltodextrines et les solides de glucose et de sirop. Ses produits sont principalement dérivés de la transformation du maïs et d'autres matières à base d'amidon, comme le tapioca, la pomme de terre et le riz.
Secteur
Transformation des aliments
Agenda
21/02/2024 - Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Ingredion Incorporated

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
7
Dernier Cours de Cloture
110,8 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
125,7 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+13,47 %
Révisions de BNA

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

