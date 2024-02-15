Ingredion Incorporated est un fournisseur mondial de solutions d'ingrédients qui transforme le maïs, le tapioca, les pommes de terre, la stévia, les céréales, les fruits et les légumes en ingrédients à valeur ajoutée et en biomatériaux pour les industries de l'alimentation, des boissons, de la brasserie et autres. Elle opère à travers quatre segments : Amérique du Nord, Amérique du Sud, Asie-Pacifique, et Europe, Moyen-Orient et Afrique (EMEA). Elle développe, produit et vend une variété d'ingrédients alimentaires et de boissons, principalement des amidons et des édulcorants, pour diverses industries. Ses gammes de produits comprennent les amidons et les édulcorants, les produits d'alimentation animale et l'huile de maïs comestible. Ses produits à base d'amidon comprennent des amidons de qualité alimentaire et industrielle, ainsi que des biomatériaux. Ses produits édulcorants comprennent les sirops de glucose, les sirops à haute teneur en maltose, le sirop de maïs à haute teneur en fructose, le colorant caramel, le dextrose, les polyols, les maltodextrines et les solides de glucose et de sirop. Ses produits sont principalement dérivés de la transformation du maïs et d'autres matières à base d'amidon, comme le tapioca, la pomme de terre et le riz.

Secteur Transformation des aliments