ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Actions

ISRG

US46120E6023

Equipement et technologie médicale avancés

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:48:50 24/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
370 USD -0,39 % Graphique intraday de Intuitive Surgical, Inc. +2,98 % +9,55 %
16:06 INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. : Morgan Stanley conserve son opinion neutre ZM
16:06 INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. : Barclays maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. : Morgan Stanley conserve son opinion neutre ZM
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. : Barclays maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. : BTIG persiste à l'achat ZM
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. : JPMorgan Chase persiste à l'achat ZM
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. : Piper Sandler toujours positif ZM
Netflix, DuPont, Texas Instruments...Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street - AO
Les bénéfices à venir des grandes capitalisations technologiques stimulent les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme sur actions avant la cloche de mercredi MT
Intuitive Surgical :a bénéficié de la reprise des interventions chirurgicales AO
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. : RBC Capital Markets toujours positif ZM
Les contrats à terme sur actions progressent en préambule au marché en prévision d'autres résultats d'entreprises ; l'Asie et l'Europe sont en hausse MT
MORNING BID AMERICAS - Renforcer la confiance dans une Chine fragile RE
Intuitive : les bénéfices non GAAP du 4ème trimestre et le chiffre d'affaires augmentent ; les actions progressent sur le premier marché MT
WallStreet : de nouveaux records, toujours les mêmes leaders CF
Intuitive surpasse ses estimations grâce à la reprise des opérations chirurgicales qui stimule la demande pour ses robots RE
Intuitive annonce une amélioration de son BPA et de son chiffre d'affaires au 4ème trimestre par rapport à l'année précédente MT
Transcript : Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 23, 2024
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
La performance de l'action Intuitive Surgical dépend de la portée du robot de nouvelle génération, selon UBS MT
Les contrats à terme sur actions s'agitent avant la cloche en prévision de la dernière série de résultats ; l'Asie est forte, l'Europe en baisse MT
Intuitive Surgical a tendance à ajouter ses gains post-marché à la séance régulière suivante MT
MORNING BID AMERICAS - Les résultats des grandes entreprises technologiques, la Chine se ressaisit, la Banque centrale du Japon se calme RE
La Chine sort la sulfateuse Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Sanofi, TotalEnergies, Kering, Ipsen, Ericsson, Swatch, Logitech... Our Logo
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. : UBS neutre sur le dossier ZM
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities à l'achat ZM

Graphique Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Graphique Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
Profil Société

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation de systèmes vidéo d'assistance à la chirurgie robotique. Les systèmes sont composés d'une console chirurgicale, de bras, d'un endoscope de commande et d'un système d'immersion visuel 3D. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - vente d'instruments et d'accessoires (56,5%) : principalement poignées ; - vente de systèmes robotisés (27%) : systèmes commercialisés sous la marque da Vinci (1 264 unités vendues en 2022) et destinés principalement aux chirurgies urologiques, cardio-thoraciques et gynécologiques ; - prestations d'installation et de formation (16,5%). 66,8% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Equipement et technologie médicale avancés
Agenda
18/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
30
Dernier Cours de Cloture
371,4 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
372 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+0,16 %
Révisions de BNA

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Equipement et technologie médicale de pointe - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. Action Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
+9,97 % 131 Mrd $
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Action Thermo Fisher Scientific
+2,18 % 213 Mrd $
DANAHER CORPORATION Action Danaher Corporation
-0,37 % 172 Mrd $
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Action Boston Scientific Corporation
+4,44 % 88 807 M $
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG Action Siemens Healthineers AG
-2,43 % 61 732 M $
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Action Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
-2,62 % 46 638 M $
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION Action Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
-3,28 % 45 384 M $
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Action Agilent Technologies, Inc.
-6,34 % 38 571 M $
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC. Action GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
-6,08 % 33 538 M $
RESMED, INC. Action ResMed, Inc.
+1,56 % 25 736 M $
Equipement et technologie médicale de pointe - Autres
