Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
ISRG
US46120E6023
Equipement et technologie médicale avancés
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|370 USD
|-0,39 %
|+2,98 %
|+9,55 %
|16:06
|INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. : Morgan Stanley conserve son opinion neutre
|ZM
|16:06
|INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. : Barclays maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+9,97 %
|131 Mrd $
|+2,18 %
|213 Mrd $
|-0,37 %
|172 Mrd $
|+4,44 %
|88 807 M $
|-2,43 %
|61 732 M $
|-2,62 %
|46 638 M $
|-3,28 %
|45 384 M $
|-6,34 %
|38 571 M $
|-6,08 %
|33 538 M $
|+1,56 %
|25 736 M $
