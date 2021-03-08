Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Ovid Therapeutics Inc.    OVID

OVID THERAPEUTICS INC.

(OVID)
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 08/03 20:00:39
3.965 USD   -0.13%
ETFs positionnés sur OVID THERAPEUTICS INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-3.50%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Graphique OVID THERAPEUTICS INC.
Ovid Therapeutics Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Ovid Therapeutics Inc. | Zone bourse
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,40 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 3,97 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 102%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 61,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 25,9%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
OVID THERAPEUTICS INC.71.86%252
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.10.92%81 201
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-10.31%55 106
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.64%50 791
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-4.46%48 070
BEIGENE, LTD.16.60%27 598
