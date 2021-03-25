Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Peabody Energy Corporation    BTU

PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION

(BTU)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 25/03 14:57:23
2.7 USD   -1.82%
2017CLIMAT : La décision de Trump déçoit de nombreuses entreprises US
RE
2017PRESSE : Goldman Sachs aurait pâti de paris malheureux sur la dette "distressed"
DJ
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD-1.42%0.01%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-3.75%0.01%Etats UnisActions
Invesco Global Buyback Achievers D...-0.24%0.01%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Peabody Energy Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Peabody Energy Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,88 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,75 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 63,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 40,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 27,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION14.11%398
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-2.05%55 230
GLENCORE PLC19.38%52 433
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED12.96%17 971
COAL INDIA LIMITED-2.33%12 478
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED37.77%9 384
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ