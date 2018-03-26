Fonds positionnés sur REPLY S.P.A. Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Prévoir Gestion Actions I NON 5.00% 96.00% 13.72M EUR



ETFs positionnés sur REPLY S.P.A. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares FTSE Italia Mid-Small Cap ... -2.41% 5.50% - Italie Actions WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend... 0.06% 0.22% Europe Actions WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividen... -1.56% 0.18% Europe Actions





A la croisée des chemins Graphique REPLY S.P.A. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 5 Objectif de cours Moyen 101,28 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 97,60 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,4% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,77% Ecart / Objectif Bas -20,1% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) REPLY S.P.A. 2.41% 4 430 VERISK ANALYTICS -19.30% 27 272 SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD. 12.04% 13 630 OTSUKA CORPORATION -8.72% 8 946 CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC. 24.29% 7 065 VENUSTECH GROUP INC. -1.47% 4 216