Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Reply S.p.A.    REY   IT0005282865

REPLY S.P.A.

(REY)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur REPLY S.P.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Prévoir Gestion Actions INON5.00%96.00%13.72M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur REPLY S.P.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares FTSE Italia Mid-Small Cap ...-2.41%5.50%-ItalieActions
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...0.06%0.22%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividen...-1.56%0.18%EuropeActions



Graphique REPLY S.P.A.
Durée : Période :
Reply S.p.A. : Graphique analyse technique Reply S.p.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 101,28 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 97,60 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,77%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -20,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
REPLY S.P.A.2.41%4 430
VERISK ANALYTICS-19.30%27 272
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.12.04%13 630
OTSUKA CORPORATION-8.72%8 946
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.24.29%7 065
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-1.47%4 216
