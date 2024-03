Ipswich Town Football Club Co. Ltd. Ipswich Town Football Club Co. Ltd. Movies/Entertainment Consumer Services Part of Gamechanger 20 Ltd., Ipswich Town Football Club Co. Ltd. operates football clubs and an online sporting goods store. The private company is based in Ipswich, UK. Ipswich Town Football Club Co. was founded in 1878 and was acquired by Gamechanger 20 Ltd. from Marcus Evans Ltd. (Barbados) on April 07, 2021 for $55.45 million.

