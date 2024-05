Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investment Management) Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investment Management) Investment Managers Finance Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investment Management) (BHI-IM) is the asset management division of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (NYSE: BRK), an American multi-national conglomerate headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. The firm was founded in 1955 and traces its roots to Valley Falls Company, a textile manufacturing company that was formed in 1839. In 1962, Warren Buffett started to acquire shares of the company until he had majority ownership of it. Berkshire Hathaway engages in insurance businesses conducted on both a primary basis and a reinsurance basis.

