Anglo American plc    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
Fonds positionnés sur ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
AXA Or et Matières Premières CNON14.00%98.00%5.18M EUR
BGF Natural Resources Gr & Inc I4G USDNON12.00%0.00%NC4.83M USD
BGF World Mining A2NON12.00%139.00%10.15M USD
Prudential Dividend Maximiser BNON14.00%42.00%1.68M ZAR
Prudential Equity BNON15.00%52.00%92.24M ZAR
Prudential SA Equity Fund BNON14.00%31.00%26.67M ZAR
Russell Inv UK Equity ANON9.00%25.00%1.24M GBP
Schroder ISF European Value I Acc EURNON10.00%28.00%6.68M EUR
Schroder ISF Glb Div Mxmsr J Dis JPY MNON10.00%34.00%39.21M JPY
Schroder ISF Global Eq Yld A Dis HKD MNON11.00%36.00%6.68M HKD
Schroder ISF UK Alpha Inc C Acc EUR HdgNON-75.00%-69.00%NC0.52M EUR
Schroder ISF UK Equity A Acc GBPNON8.00%2.00%3.38M GBP


ETFs positionnés sur ANGLO AMERICAN PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Basic Reso...-4.72%10.63%EuropeActions - Ressources de base
SPDR MSCI Europe Materials - EUR1.15%4.27%EuropeActions - Matériaux
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources E...1.53%1.93%MondeActions - Ressources naturelles
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX...1.76%1.75%Royaume UniActions
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX...0.72%1.75%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (GBP...-0.51%1.62%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom A-ac...-0.51%1.62%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (GBP...1.01%1.62%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (hed...0.00%1.62%Royaume UniActions
IShares FTSE 100 (Acc) - GBP-0.73%1.53%-Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF - FTSE 100 A-dis - GBP-0.84%1.53%Royaume UniActions
Xtrackers FTSE 100 Income 1D - GBP-0.73%1.53%Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 100 - GBP0.40%1.52%Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 100 - Acc - GBP-0.69%1.52%-Royaume UniActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 Dist - GBP1.17%1.51%Royaume UniActions
SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF -...0.24%1.50%-Royaume UniActions
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF - ...-0.04%1.49%-Royaume UniActions
HSBC FTSE 100 - GBP-0.73%1.49%Royaume UniActions
SPDR MSCI World Materials - USD2.28%1.46%MondeActions - Matériaux
First Trust Global Equity Income -...0.36%0.87%MondeActions
1  2  3Suiv.



Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.20%54 578
BHP GROUP15.15%185 853
RIO TINTO PLC16.18%149 071
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.97%40 980
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED26.93%12 248
SOUTH32 LIMITED13.36%10 722
