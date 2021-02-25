



Aucune donnée





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique BIO-PATH HOLDINGS, INC. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 1 Objectif de cours Moyen 10,00 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,86 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 45,8% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 45,8% Ecart / Objectif Bas 45,8% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) BIO-PATH HOLDINGS, INC. 96.00% 48 MODERNA, INC. 38.59% 57 295 LONZA GROUP AG 4.15% 48 455 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. 8.61% 37 221 CELLTRION, INC. -21.45% 34 686 SEAGEN INC. -11.49% 28 084