Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eurofins Scientific SE
  6. Fonds
    ERF   FR0014000MR3

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE

(ERF)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
NomPositionPEA1er JanNotation
Amplegest Pricing Power IC17.29M EURNON12.00%
CS (Lux) Security Equity B USD97.13M USDNON11.00%
Global S-M Cap Eq Qlty Gr Port I $ Acc10.09M USDNON13.00%NC
Threadneedle (Lux) Eur Smlr Com 1E EUR43.78M EURNON12.00%
Threadneedle (Lux) Pan Eurp SmlrComs 9E43.09M EURNON13.00%
Vontobel European Equity I EUR8.22M EURNON14.00%


ETFs positionnés sur EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
Rize Sustainable Future of Food - C - USD1.75%0.36%-NC
L&G Clean Water - Acc - USD1.67%1.47%-Monde
IShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap - EUR1.31%0.33%Europe
L&G Healthcare Breakthrough - Acc - USD1.26%3.22%-Monde
SPDR MSCI Europe Health Care - EUR0.91%1.07%Europe
IShares MSCI Europe Health Care Sector Ac...0.9%0.60%-NC
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Health Care (DE)...0.79%0.59%Europe
IShares MSCI France - EUR0.77%-0.55%France
IShares STOXX Europe Mid 200 (DE) - EUR0.76%-0.14%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI Europe Mid Cap 1C - USD0.65%0.14%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU Minimum Volatility 1D ...0.61%0.46%Europe
Lyxor MSCI EMU Growth (DR) - Dist - EUR0.57%0.74%Europe
Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) - A...0.47%0.87%-Europe
Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) -...0.31%0.00%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 3C (CHF hedged) - CHF0.26%0.32%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 1D - EUR0.26%0.09%Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Dist - EUR0.26%0.11%Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Acc - EUR0.26%0.05%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 1C (USD Hedged) - USD0.26%0.04%-Europe
BNP Paribas Easy MSCI EMU ex CW - C - EUR0.26%0.23%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 2C (GBP Hedged) - GBP0.26%0.07%-Europe
SPDR MSCI EMU - EUR0.26%0.05%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Acc) - EUR0.26%0.06%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU Distributing - GBP ...0.26%0.08%-Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU - Accumulating - US...0.26%0.13%-Europe
IShares MSCI EMU CHF Hedged - CHF0.26%0.34%Europe
IShares MSCI EMU USD Hedged (Acc) - USD0.26%0.10%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Dist) - EUR0.26%0.00%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU A-dis - EUR0.25%0.04%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-acc - EUR0.25%-0.08%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-UKdis - EUR0.25%0.00%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to CHF) A-acc ...0.25%0.26%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to USD) A-dist...0.25%-0.14%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to USD) A-acc ...0.25%0.61%-Europe
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to GBP) A-d...0.25%0.03%-Europe
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to GBP) A-a...0.25%0.49%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to SGD) A-acc ...0.25%0.00%Europe
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - - Acc - EUR0.23%0.09%Europe
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - Dist - EUR0.23%0.11%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.23%-1.36%Europe
IShares EURO STOXX (DE) - EUR0.23%0.09%Europe
IndexIQ Factors Sustainable EMU Equity - EUR0.21%-0.23%Europe
IShares MSCI World Health Care Sector - D...0.2%0.92%-Monde
SPDR MSCI World Health Care - USD0.2%1.07%Monde
BNP Paribas Easy MSCI Europe ex UK ex CW ...0.17%0.17%Europe
AMUNDI MSCI EUROPE EX UK (C) - EUR0.17%0.24%Europe
AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG UNIVERSAL SELECT - DR...0.17%0.10%-Europe
Xtrackers S&P Europe ex UK 1D - EUR0.16%0.90%-Europe
AMUNDI MSCI EUROPE CLIMATE PARIS ALIGNED P...0.16%0.21%-Europe
Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ETF - D...0.16%0.45%-Europe
1  2Suiv.



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Small & Midcaps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Graphique EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
Durée : Période :
Eurofins Scientific SE : Graphique analyse technique Eurofins Scientific SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Cloture 97,38 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 87,07 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -10,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE41.89%21 958
SGS AG7.38%23 309
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.13.26%8 944
PONY TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.108.70%1 861
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.20.67%1 195
SUZHOU ELECTRICAL APPARATUS SCIENCE ACADEMY CO., LTD.15.04%993