Experian plc

Actions

EXPN

GB00B19NLV48

Services d'information professionnelle

 14:42:22 03/01/2024
3 089 GBX -1,06 % Graphique intraday de Experian plc -3,92 % -3,53 %
14:04 EXPERIAN PLC : Citigroup maintient son opinion neutre ZM
10:24 GSK relevé à "acheter" ; AstraZeneca abaissé à "conserver AN

Dernières actualités sur Experian plc

EXPERIAN PLC : Citigroup maintient son opinion neutre ZM
GSK relevé à "acheter" ; AstraZeneca abaissé à "conserver AN
AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Alstom, Sanofi, Kering, Dassault Aviation, Ipsen, ArgenX, UBS...
Attain et Experian collaborent pour aider les annonceurs à obtenir des résultats cross-appareils CI
Experian plc annonce un premier dividende intérimaire pour l'année se terminant le 31 mars 2024, payable le 2 février 2024 CI
EXPERIAN PLC : Barclays réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
RBC aime 3i ; JPMorgan relève Ocado AN
AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : LVMH, Alstom, Carefour, ALD, JCDecaux, Ocado, Nel...
Experian travaille avec NeuroID pour combattre les réseaux de fraude et la fraude basée sur l'IA CI
L'autorité de surveillance de la City britannique s'attaque aux notations de crédit de "mauvaise qualité AN
Experian ajoute de nouvelles fonctionnalités à la plateforme Ascend du Royaume-Uni pour transformer les opérations des prêteurs et les résultats pour les clients CI
Aquis Exchange devient la première bourse à utiliser un moteur basé sur l'informatique dématérialisée AN
Biden et Xi renouent le dialogue
AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Alstom, Dassault Systèmes, Legrand, Accor, Renault, Clariane, Sandoz, Infineon...
EXPERIAN : La demande soutenue en Amérique du Nord stimule la performance du premier semestre ; les perspectives pour l'exercice 24 sont confirmées Alphavalue
Les actions londoniennes brillent alors que le taux d'inflation britannique est à son plus bas niveau depuis deux ans MT
Les investisseurs voient la fin des taux élevés en vue AN
EXPERIAN PLC : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat ZM
Le ralentissement de l'inflation au Royaume-Uni stimule le commerce de détail et l'immobilier AN
Les actions en mouvement : Coface, Alstom, Alcon, Infineon, et d'autres
Deutsche aime Compass ; Numis réduit Elementis AN
Experian plc donne des prévisions de résultats pour l'année 2023 CI
Transcript : Experian plc, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2023 CI
Les actions rejoignent le rallye mondial avec le ralentissement de l'inflation au Royaume-Uni et aux Etats-Unis AN
Augmentation du bénéfice semestriel d'Experian et hausse du dividende AN

Graphique Experian plc
Profil Société

Experian plc est spécialisé dans les prestations de services d'information aux particuliers, aux entreprises et aux administrations. Le groupe développe des solutions de traitement, d'interprétation et de gestion de l'information destinées à optimiser les prises de décision. Le CA par domaine d'activité se répartit comme suit : - maîtrise des risques clients (52,2%) : fourniture de solutions destinées à collecter, à contrôler, à traiter et à archiver les informations fournies par les demandeurs de crédits ; - gestion interactive des transactions (27,1%) ; - analyse décisionnelle (20,7%) : octroi d'outils permettant d'interpréter les informations fournies par les bases de données et de prendre les meilleures décisions dans les domaines de la gestion des risques de crédits, de lutte contre la fraude, etc. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Royaume Uni et Irlande (11,9%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique-Asie-Pacifique (6,4%), Amérique du Nord (67,3%) et Amérique latine (14,4%).
Services d'information professionnelle
04/01/2024 - Détachement de dividende intermédiaire
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Experian plc

B-
Consensus des Analystes

Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
15
Dernier Cours de Cloture
39,41 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
39,86 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+1,12 %
Secteur Fournisseurs d'informations financières

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
EXPERIAN PLC Action Experian plc
-3,50 % 35 977 M $
MORNINGSTAR, INC. Action Morningstar, Inc.
-3,02 % 11 853 M $
SHANGHAI DZH LIMITED Action Shanghai DZH Limited
-1,49 % 2 055 M $
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC. Action Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc.
-1,76 % 1 783 M $
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION Action Open Lending Corporation
-1,06 % 1 008 M $
FNGUIDE INC. Action FnGuide Inc.
-0,91 % 57 M $
