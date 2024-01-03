Experian plc est spécialisé dans les prestations de services d'information aux particuliers, aux entreprises et aux administrations. Le groupe développe des solutions de traitement, d'interprétation et de gestion de l'information destinées à optimiser les prises de décision. Le CA par domaine d'activité se répartit comme suit : - maîtrise des risques clients (52,2%) : fourniture de solutions destinées à collecter, à contrôler, à traiter et à archiver les informations fournies par les demandeurs de crédits ; - gestion interactive des transactions (27,1%) ; - analyse décisionnelle (20,7%) : octroi d'outils permettant d'interpréter les informations fournies par les bases de données et de prendre les meilleures décisions dans les domaines de la gestion des risques de crédits, de lutte contre la fraude, etc. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Royaume Uni et Irlande (11,9%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique-Asie-Pacifique (6,4%), Amérique du Nord (67,3%) et Amérique latine (14,4%).