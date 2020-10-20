Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A.    ROVI   ES0157261019

LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI, S.A.

(ROVI)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI, S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
M&G Pan Eurp Sel Smllr Coms USD C AccNON-7.00%13.00%5.18M USD





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI, S.A.
Durée : Période :
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 30,13 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 31,10 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,11%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -19,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI, S.A.27.46%2 029
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.06%379 969
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.81%292 399
PFIZER INC.-3.14%210 050
MERCK & CO., INC.-13.50%198 975
NOVARTIS AG-14.48%190 349
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group