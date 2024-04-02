Disc Medicine, Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique en phase clinique qui se concentre sur la découverte, le développement et la commercialisation de nouveaux traitements pour les patients souffrant de maladies hématologiques graves. Le portefeuille de produits de la société comprend la bitopertine pour le traitement des porphyries érythropoïétiques (Eps), y compris la protoporphyrie érythropoïétique (EPP) et la protoporphyrie liée au chromosome X (XLP), et l'anémie de Diamond-Blackfan (DBA) ; DISC-0974 pour le traitement de l'anémie de la myélofibrose (MF) et de l'anémie de la maladie rénale chronique (CKD), et DISC-3405 (anciennement MWTX-003) pour le traitement de la polycythémie vera (PV) et d'autres troubles hématologiques. En outre, ses programmes précliniques comprennent également le DISC-0998, pour le traitement de l'anémie associée aux maladies inflammatoires. La bitopertine est le principal produit candidat du portefeuille de modulation de la biosynthèse de l'hème de la société. Elle développe DISC-3405, un anticorps monoclonal contre la sérine protéase transmembranaire 6 qu'elle a obtenu sous licence de Mabwell Therapeutics, Inc.

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale