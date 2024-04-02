Action IRON DISC MEDICINE, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Disc Medicine, Inc.

Actions

IRON

US2546041011

Recherche biotechnologique et médicale

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 20:25:32 02/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
31,52 USD -7,86 % Graphique intraday de Disc Medicine, Inc. -46,70 % -44,36 %
19:02 DISC MEDICINE, INC. : Leerink Partners maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
19:02 DISC MEDICINE, INC. : LifeSci Capital favorable sur le dossier ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Disc Medicine, Inc.

DISC MEDICINE, INC. : Leerink Partners maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
DISC MEDICINE, INC. : LifeSci Capital favorable sur le dossier ZM
DISC MEDICINE, INC. : BMO Capital toujours à l'achat ZM
DISC MEDICINE, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus toujours positif ZM
DISC MEDICINE, INC. : Morgan Stanley est neutre sur le titre ZM
Les plus fortes baisses de la mi-journée MT
L'essai de Disc Medicine sur le traitement de la photosensibilité atteint l'objectif principal, mais manque le critère secondaire ; Wedbush réduit l'objectif de prix -- les actions chutent MT
DISC MEDICINE, INC. : Raymond James toujours positif ZM
Disc Medicine, Inc. présente les premiers résultats de l'étude de phase 2 AURORA sur la bitopertine chez des patients atteints de porphyrie érythropoïétique (PPE) CI
DISC MEDICINE, INC. : Wedbush optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Disc Medicine, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
DISC MEDICINE, INC. : Opinion positive de Stifel Nicolaus ZM
Disc Medicine nomme Pamela Stephenson au poste de directeur commercial MT
Disc Medicine, Inc. nomme Pamela Stephenson au poste de Chief Commercial Officer CI
Disc Medicine annonce que la FDA a accordé une désignation accélérée pour le traitement expérimental de la maladie rénale chronique et de l'anémie MT
Disc Medicine Inc. reçoit la désignation Fast Track de la FDA pour le DISC-0974 dans le traitement de l'anémie chez les patients atteints d'une maladie rénale chronique non dépendante de la dialyse CI
Disc Medicine annonce que son traitement potentiel contre les maladies du sang a reçu la désignation de médicament orphelin de la FDA MT
Disc Medicine, Inc. reçoit la désignation de médicament orphelin de la FDA pour le DISC-3405 dans le traitement de la polycythémie vera CI
Disc Medicine, Inc. annonce la promotion de Jonathan Yu au poste de Chief Operating Officer CI
Un initié de Disc Medicine a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 6 934 125 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Disc Medicine a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 280 000 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Disc Medicine, Inc. annonce le départ à la retraite de Brian MacDonald en tant que directeur de l'innovation et sa nomination en tant que président du conseil consultatif scientifique CI
DISC MEDICINE, INC. : Morgan Stanley n'est plus à l'achat ZM
Un initié de Disc Medicine a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 2 118 239 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Disc présente les premières données positives de l'étude de phase 1B/2 en cours sur le Disc-0974 chez les patients atteints de myélofibrose (Mf) et d'anémie lors de la 65e réunion annuelle de la Société américaine d'hématologie (Ash). CI

Graphique Disc Medicine, Inc.

Graphique Disc Medicine, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Disc Medicine, Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique en phase clinique qui se concentre sur la découverte, le développement et la commercialisation de nouveaux traitements pour les patients souffrant de maladies hématologiques graves. Le portefeuille de produits de la société comprend la bitopertine pour le traitement des porphyries érythropoïétiques (Eps), y compris la protoporphyrie érythropoïétique (EPP) et la protoporphyrie liée au chromosome X (XLP), et l'anémie de Diamond-Blackfan (DBA) ; DISC-0974 pour le traitement de l'anémie de la myélofibrose (MF) et de l'anémie de la maladie rénale chronique (CKD), et DISC-3405 (anciennement MWTX-003) pour le traitement de la polycythémie vera (PV) et d'autres troubles hématologiques. En outre, ses programmes précliniques comprennent également le DISC-0998, pour le traitement de l'anémie associée aux maladies inflammatoires. La bitopertine est le principal produit candidat du portefeuille de modulation de la biosynthèse de l'hème de la société. Elle développe DISC-3405, un anticorps monoclonal contre la sérine protéase transmembranaire 6 qu'elle a obtenu sous licence de Mabwell Therapeutics, Inc.
Secteur
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
Agenda
13/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Disc Medicine, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
-
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
9
Dernier Cours de Cloture
34,21 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
56,89 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+66,29 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
DISC MEDICINE, INC. Action Disc Medicine, Inc.
-44,53 % 844 M
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. Action Iqvia Holdings Inc.
+5,39 % 45,3 Md
LONZA GROUP AG Action Lonza Group AG
+50,69 % 44,33 Md
MODERNA, INC. Action Moderna, Inc.
+4,90 % 40,43 Md
CELLTRION, INC. Action Celltrion, Inc.
-8,78 % 28,78 Md
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY Action ICON Public Limited Company
+13,86 % 27,37 Md
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Action Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-20,89 % 19,31 Md
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. Action Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
+10,24 % 13,8 Md
MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. Action Medpace Holdings, Inc.
+27,10 % 12,24 Md
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION Action Bio-Techne Corporation
-11,26 % 10,91 Md
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Disc Medicine, Inc. - Nasdaq
  4. Actualités Disc Medicine, Inc.
  5. Disc Medicine, Inc. : Leerink Partners maintient sa recommandation à l'achat