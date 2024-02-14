Action INCY INCYTE CORPORATION
Incyte Corporation

Actions

INCY

US45337C1027

Produits pharmaceutiques

 16:27:14 14/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
59,21 USD -0,22 % Graphique intraday de Incyte Corporation +2,34 % -6,55 %
16:03 INCYTE CORPORATION : Truist Securities toujours à l'achat ZM
16:03 INCYTE CORPORATION : Stifel Nicolaus confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Dernières actualités sur Incyte Corporation

INCYTE CORPORATION : Truist Securities toujours à l'achat ZM
INCYTE CORPORATION : Stifel Nicolaus confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
INCYTE CORPORATION : RBC Capital Markets confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Incyte manque les estimations de bénéfices trimestriels en raison de coûts plus élevés RE
Les bénéfices ajustés et le chiffre d'affaires d'Incyte au 4ème trimestre progressent MT
Transcript : Incyte Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2024
Incyte Corporation donne des prévisions de résultats pour 2024 CI
Incyte Corporation publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Incyte Corporation publie ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
MORNING BID AMERICAS - Le Nikkei et le Nasdaq battent des records, l'IPC se fait attendre RE
Novartis acquiert l'allemand Morphosys pour 2,7 milliards d'euros AW
Novartis veut avaler Morphosys - accès à un espoir DP
Novartis veut absorber Morphosys - accès à un espoir DP
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé augmentent en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Soins de santé MT
Les plus fortes hausses de la mi-journée MT
Exclusif-Novartis en pourparlers avancés pour l'acquisition de MorphoSys - sources RE
Les rumeurs de rachat envoient Morphosys au plus haut depuis juillet 2021 DP
Novartis en pourparlers avancés pour acquérir MorphoSys, devançant Incyte MT
Agilent et Incyte collaborent pour développer des diagnostics compagnons en hématologie et en oncologie MT
Morphosys ne vise la croissance que dans le meilleur des cas avec le médicament anticancéreux Monjuvi DP
Transcript : Incyte Corporation Presents at J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference 2024, Jan-08-2024 07:30 AM
Un initié d'Incyte a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 482 481 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Transcript : Incyte Corporation Presents at Goldman Sachs Healthcare C-Suite Unscripted Conference, Jan-04-2024 09:20 AM
INCYTE CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities neutre sur le dossier ZM

Profil Société

Incyte Corporation est spécialisé dans la recherche et le développement de produits thérapeutiques destinés essentiellement au traitement des cancers et des maladies inflammatoires. Le CA par source de revenus se répartit comme suit : - ventes de produits (80,9%) ; - royalties (14,2%) ; - revenus issus d'accords de recherche et de collaboration (4,9%).
Secteur
Produits pharmaceutiques
Agenda
30/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Notations pour Incyte Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
22
Dernier Cours de Cloture
59,34 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
76,06 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+28,17 %
Secteur Biopharmacies

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
INCYTE CORPORATION Action Incyte Corporation
-6,32 % 13 299 M $
CSL LIMITED Action CSL Limited
-2,25 % 88 072 M $
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. Action Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd.
+8,95 % 44 539 M $
BIOGEN INC. Action Biogen Inc.
-12,66 % 32 841 M $
UCB Action UCB
+19,11 % 18 970 M $
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD. Action Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.
-15,89 % 17 151 M $
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. Action BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
-10,84 % 16 224 M $
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. Action Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd.
-16,46 % 11 066 M $
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. Action WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
-46,89 % 9 249 M $
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Action Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB
-7,72 % 8 112 M $
Biopharmacies
