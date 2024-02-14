Incyte Corporation est spécialisé dans la recherche et le développement de produits thérapeutiques destinés essentiellement au traitement des cancers et des maladies inflammatoires. Le CA par source de revenus se répartit comme suit : - ventes de produits (80,9%) ; - royalties (14,2%) ; - revenus issus d'accords de recherche et de collaboration (4,9%).

Secteur Produits pharmaceutiques