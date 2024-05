Peter Kendal Hargreaves is the founder of three companies.

In 1981, he founded Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, where he held the title of Executive Director from 2011 to 2015.

He also founded Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers Ltd.

in 1981 and served as Executive Officer in 2010.

In 1985, he founded Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Ltd.

and held the title of Executive Director until 2015.

Mr. Hargreaves's former job was as Non-Executive Chairman at ITM Power Plc from 2008 to 2009.