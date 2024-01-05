Action DVN DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
Devon Energy Corporation

Actions

DVN

US25179M1036

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 20:27:47 05/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
45,86 USD +0,52 % Graphique intraday de Devon Energy Corporation +1,39 % +1,39 %
20:01 DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : BofA Securities est neutre ZM
Dernières actualités sur Devon Energy Corporation

DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : BofA Securities est neutre ZM
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley relève son opinion ZM
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : JPMorgan Chase désormais positif sur le dossier ZM
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : Stifel Nicolaus à l'achat ZM
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities neutre sur le dossier ZM
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : Piper Sandler persiste à l'achat ZM
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : RBC Capital Markets confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : UBS maintient son opinion neutre ZM
Transcript : Devon Energy Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023 CI
Occidental Petroleum dépasse les estimations pour le troisième trimestre grâce à une production accrue RE
Devon Energy : baisse des bénéfices et du chiffre d'affaires au 3ème trimestre MT
Devon Energy Corporation fournit des prévisions de production pour le quatrième trimestre 2023 et l'année 2024 CI
Devon Energy Corporation déclare un dividende pour le deuxième trimestre 2023, payable le 29 décembre 2023 CI
Devon Energy Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
MORNING BID AMERICAS - Un peu de retour, mais les obligations restent en hausse grâce au pétrole RE
Pétrole : ConocoPhillips ne veut pas se laisser distancer par Chevron et Exxon
ConocoPhillips et d'autres entreprises du secteur de l'énergie envisagent de faire une offre pour CrownRock MT
ConocoPhillips envisage une offre sur CrownRock pour défier ses rivaux RE
ConocoPhillips envisagerait une offre sur CrownRock pour défier ses concurrents CI
Les fusions et acquisitions dans le secteur de l'énergie aux États-Unis ralentissent au troisième trimestre, mais les méga-opérations d'octobre devraient relancer l'activité - Enverus RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie chutent en fin d'après-midi MT

Graphique Devon Energy Corporation

Graphique Devon Energy Corporation
Profil Société

Devon Energy Corporation est spécialisé dans l'exploration et la production de pétrole et de gaz naturel. L'activité s'organise autour de 2 pôles : - production et vente de pétrole, de gaz naturel et de gaz naturel liquéfié ; - prestations de services pétroliers et gaziers : notamment prestations de construction de conduits, d'unités de stockage, de traitement et de transformation des hydrocarbures.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
20/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Devon Energy Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
30
Dernier Cours de Cloture
45,63 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
54,86 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+20,22 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION Action Devon Energy Corporation
+1,21 % 29 235 M $
CHEVRON CORPORATION Action Chevron Corporation
+1,10 % 284 Mrd $
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
+0,52 % 138 Mrd $
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
+4,46 % 85 196 M $
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+3,21 % 72 189 M $
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
-0,55 % 70 573 M $
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY Action Pioneer Natural Resources Company
+2,42 % 53 572 M $
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
-1,23 % 51 883 M $
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
+0,97 % 44 577 M $
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
+0,90 % 40 239 M $
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
