Devon Energy Corporation
DVN
US25179M1036
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Marché Fermé -
Autres places de cotation
|Pré-ouverture 13:10:48
|52,68 USD
|-1,39 %
|52,54
|-0,27 %
|13:07
|DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs à l'achat
|ZM
|15/04
|DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : Jefferies & Co. neutre sur le dossier
|ZM
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+16,29 %
|33,43 Md
|+5,65 %
|291 Md
|+12,22 %
|153 Md
|+46,15 %
|123 Md
|+23,08 %
|83,25 Md
|+9,46 %
|76,15 Md
|+19,62 %
|62,84 Md
|+14,45 %
|60,58 Md
|+5,17 %
|46,56 Md
|-3,64 %
|37,19 Md
