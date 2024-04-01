Devon Energy Corporation
Actions
DVN
US25179M1036
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
|
Marché Fermé -
Autres places de cotation
|Pré-ouverture 15:21:46
|50,18 USD
|+1,46 %
|50,98
|+1,59 %
|15:01
|DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities réajuste son opinion à la hausse
|ZM
|22/03
|DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : Stifel Nicolaus reste à l'achat
|ZM
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+10,77 %
|31,84 Md
|+5,75 %
|293 Md
|+9,66 %
|150 Md
|+39,38 %
|115 Md
|+19,03 %
|81,93 Md
|+5,70 %
|73,54 Md
|+16,73 %
|61,33 Md
|+8,84 %
|57,61 Md
|+5,88 %
|46,73 Md
|-1,80 %
|37,76 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Devon Energy Corporation - Nyse
- Actualités Devon Energy Corporation
- Devon Energy Corporation : Wells Fargo Securities réajuste son opinion à la hausse