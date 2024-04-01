Action DVN DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Devon Energy Corporation

Actions

DVN

US25179M1036

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 21:00:02 28/03/2024 		Pré-ouverture 15:21:46
50,18 USD +1,46 % Graphique intraday de Devon Energy Corporation 50,98 +1,59 %
15:01 DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities réajuste son opinion à la hausse ZM
22/03 DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : Stifel Nicolaus reste à l'achat ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Devon Energy Corporation

DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities réajuste son opinion à la hausse ZM
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : Stifel Nicolaus reste à l'achat ZM
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : Citigroup favorable sur le dossier ZM
Devon Energy est probablement un nom " champ de bataille " pour 2024, selon RBC MT
Un initié de Devon Energy Corp a acheté des actions pour une valeur de 666 300 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Transcript : Devon Energy Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2024
Devon Energy : baisse des revenus et des bénéfices de base au 4ème trimestre MT
Devon Energy affiche un bénéfice trimestriel en baisse RE
Devon Energy Corporation annonce ses résultats de production pour le quatrième trimestre 2023 CI
Devon Energy Corporation déclare un dividende fixe plus variable, payable le 28 mars 2024 CI
Devon Energy Corporation fournit des prévisions de production pour le premier trimestre et l'année 2024 CI
Devon Energy Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Les actions sont mitigées alors que les traders analysent les données économiques et les remarques du gouverneur de la Fed MT
Les marchés d'actions sont en baisse intrajournalière, les traders analysant les données économiques et les résultats. MT
Les actions augmentent avant la cloche alors que les investisseurs digèrent les derniers résultats des entreprises ; l'Asie est en hausse, l'Europe est mitigée MT
La chute des prix du gaz naturel aux États-Unis est irrésistible et nuit aux producteurs RE
Devon Energy approcherait Enerplus Corporation CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie progressent jeudi en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie augmentent dans les échanges de l'après-midi de jeudi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Energie MT
Le producteur de schiste Devon Energy fait une offre d'acquisition d'Enerplus -sources RE
Devon Energy propose d'acquérir Enerplus MT
Exclusif - Le producteur de schiste Devon Energy fait une offre d'acquisition d'Enerplus -sources RE
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION : Piper Sandler reste à l'achat ZM
Le chef de la comptabilité de Devon Energy prend sa retraite MT

Graphique Devon Energy Corporation

Graphique Devon Energy Corporation
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Devon Energy Corporation est spécialisé dans l'exploration et la production de pétrole et de gaz naturel. L'activité s'organise autour de 2 pôles : - production et vente de pétrole, de gaz naturel et de gaz naturel liquéfié ; - prestations de services pétroliers et gaziers : notamment prestations de construction de conduits, d'unités de stockage, de traitement et de transformation des hydrocarbures.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
01/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Devon Energy Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
30
Dernier Cours de Cloture
50,18 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
54,22 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+8,06 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION Action Devon Energy Corporation
+10,77 % 31,84 Md
CHEVRON CORPORATION Action Chevron Corporation
+5,75 % 293 Md
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
+9,66 % 150 Md
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
+39,38 % 115 Md
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+19,03 % 81,93 Md
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
+5,70 % 73,54 Md
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY Action Pioneer Natural Resources Company
+16,73 % 61,33 Md
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
+8,84 % 57,61 Md
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
+5,88 % 46,73 Md
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
-1,80 % 37,76 Md
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Devon Energy Corporation - Nyse
  4. Actualités Devon Energy Corporation
  5. Devon Energy Corporation : Wells Fargo Securities réajuste son opinion à la hausse