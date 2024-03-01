Action HPE HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Actions

HPE

US42824C1099

Matériel informatique

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:20:52 01/03/2024
15,5 USD +1,74 % +2,58 % -8,72 %
17:02 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY : Stifel Nicolaus favorable sur le dossier ZM
17:01 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY : Evercore ISI confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM

Dernières actualités sur Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Wall Street ouvre en ordre dispersé après de nouveaux records AW
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY : Barclays est neutre sur le titre ZM
Tesla : Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Tesla... les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street AO
Hewlett Packard Enterprise : les objectifs trimestriels déçoivent AO
Les plus fortes baisses du prémarché MT
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY : Wells Fargo Securities passe à neutre sur le dossier ZM
Les contrats à terme sur actions baissent avant la cloche alors que la saison des bénéfices s'achève ; l'Asie et l'Europe chutent MT
Les marchés ne s'arrêtent plus Our Logo
HPE : baisse de 24% du BPA au 1er trimestre CF
En direct des Marchés : Saint-Gobain, Valeo, Vallourec, Stellantis, Leonardo, Nvidia, Bayer, Tesla... Our Logo
Hewlett Packard Enterprise prévoit un chiffre d'affaires en baisse pour le deuxième trimestre en raison de la faible demande de solutions de réseaux RE
Transcript : Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
Hewlett Packard Enterprise : bénéfice net non GAAP du 1er trimestre fiscal, baisse du chiffre d'affaires ; perspectives pour le 2ème trimestre -- Actions en baisse après les heures de bureau MT
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company déclare un dividende régulier en espèces, payable le 12 avril 2024 CI
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company donne des prévisions de résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et l'exercice 2024 CI
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 janvier 2024 CI
Les marchés boursiers progressent après le rapport sur les dépenses de consommation MT
Les marchés boursiers sont mitigés en intraday après le rapport sur les dépenses de consommation MT
Les actions baissent avant la cloche en prévision du rapport sur l'inflation ; l'Asie est mitigée, l'Europe est en hausse. MT
MORNING BID AMERICAS - Le Yen s'envole en ce jour bissextile et l'inflation PCE se profile à l'horizon RE
Ericsson : collaboration avec Hewlett Packard Enterprise CF
Kyndryl Holdings forme une alliance stratégique avec Athonet de Hewlett Packard Enterprise et lance un service SIM unifié MT
Nokia lancera commercialement le Cloud RAN en 2024 après des essais mondiaux MT

Profil Société

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company est spécialisé dans le développement de solutions et de services informatiques à destination des entreprises. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - développement et intégration de solutions technologiques (83,9%) : développement de serveurs et de solutions de gestion des serveurs, prestations de services technologiques, prestations de conseil, de maintenance, de mise en oeuvre d'infrastructures et de support technique, développement de solutions et de systèmes de stockage convergent de données, vente de systèmes réseaux et développement de solutions de gestion et de sécurisation des réseaux ; - prestations de services financiers (11,7%) : notamment prestations de financement de la transformation numérique des entreprises ; - autres (4,4%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (33,1%), Amériques (6,9%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (36,1%), Japon et Asie-Pacifique (23,9%).
Matériel informatique
23/05/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
S&P 500
Consensus des Analystes

Secteur Matériel informatique - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY Action Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
-8,54 % 19,8 Md
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Action Dell Technologies Inc.
+56,27 % 66,86 Md
HP INC. Action HP Inc.
-1,91 % 27,72 Md
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC Action Seagate Technology Holdings plc
+14,69 % 19,49 Md
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED Action Lenovo Group Limited
-16,76 % 13,74 Md
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. Action Logitech International S.A.
-2,21 % 13,67 Md
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC. Action ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
-6,64 % 10,68 Md
WISTRON CORPORATION Action Wistron Corporation
+19,68 % 10,37 Md
DAWNING INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Action Dawning Information Industry Co., Ltd.
+35,48 % 10,12 Md
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION Action TD SYNNEX Corporation
-2,73 % 9,26 Md
Matériel informatique - Autres
