8x8, Inc. est un fournisseur de solutions logicielles en tant que service pour les centres de contact, les communications vocales, les réunions vidéo, la collaboration entre employés et les interfaces de programmation d'applications (API) de communication intégrables. Les solutions de communication de la société comprennent la plateforme 8x8 XCaaS, qui est une plateforme de communication en nuage configurable comprenant des solutions pour les centres de contact, les communications vocales, le clavardage et la collaboration en équipe, les réunions vidéo, les API de communication intégrables et les analyses basées sur l'IA. La plateforme technologique intégrée de la société comprend 8x8 Work, 8x8 Contact Center, 8x8 Contact Center et 8x8 X Series. Son 8x8 Work est une solution UCaaS (United Communications as a service) de bout en bout qui offre une voix de qualité professionnelle avec une connectivité au réseau téléphonique public commuté (RTPC), des réunions vidéo décrochées et une messagerie unifiée comprenant des messages directs, des salles de messagerie d'équipe publiques et privées, ainsi que des services courts et multimédias.

Secteur Services intégrés de télécommunications