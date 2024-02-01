Action EGHT 8X8, INC.
8x8, Inc.

Actions

EGHT

US2829141009

Services intégrés de télécommunications

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 31/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
3,35 USD -5,90 % Graphique intraday de 8x8, Inc. -4,29 % -11,38 %
Dernières actualités sur 8x8, Inc.

8X8, INC. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Transcript : 8x8, Inc., Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2024
8x8, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 31 décembre 2023 CI
8X8, Inc. fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice financier se terminant le 31 mars 2024 CI
8x8, Inc. améliore son centre de contact en nuage et sa plateforme de communications unifiées grâce à des innovations en matière d'expérience client et employé alimentées par l'IA CI
8x8, Inc. annonce un nouveau volet de l'écosystème des partenaires technologiques pour permettre à ces derniers de résoudre des cas d'utilisation d'affaires convaincants CI
8X8, INC. : Opinion positive de Rosenblatt Securities ZM
8X8 étend les capacités d'IA de la plateforme XCaaS avec des transcriptions de réunions en temps réel et des résumés intelligents CI
Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency déploie 8X8, Inc. pour améliorer les opérations du centre de contact et l'engagement des clients, ainsi que l'efficacité et la productivité des employés CI
8x8, Inc. annonce 8X8 Sales Assist pour les détaillants CI
Baptist World Aid choisit 8x8 pour offrir des expériences de communication supérieures à ses donateurs, employés et partenaires dans la lutte contre la pauvreté mondiale CI
8X8, INC. : Needham & Co. toujours à l'achat ZM
8X8, INC. : Barclays maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
8X8, INC. : Craig-Hallum adopte une opinion positive ZM
Les plus fortes hausses du prémarché MT
Transcript : 8x8, Inc., Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2023
8X8, Inc. fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour le troisième trimestre de l'exercice 2024 se terminant le 31 décembre 2023 et pour l'exercice 2024 se terminant le 31 mars 2024 CI
8x8, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et les six mois terminés le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Transcript : 8x8, Inc. - Special Call
Nouveau 8x8, Inc. annonce les plus récentes innovations de la plateforme de communications unifiées et de centre de contact en nuage 8x8 XCaaS pour améliorer l'expérience des clients et des employés CI
8X8, INC. : Morgan Stanley conserve son opinion neutre ZM
8x8 offre une nouvelle fonctionnalité vidéo à 8x8 Contact Center pour améliorer l'engagement des clients CI
8X8, Inc. nomme Bruno Bertini au poste de chef de la commercialisation CI
Lake Ridge Bank modernise l'engagement de ses clients grâce à la plateforme intégrée de centre de contact et de communications unifiées en nuage 8x8 Xcaas CI

Profil Société

8x8, Inc. est un fournisseur de solutions logicielles en tant que service pour les centres de contact, les communications vocales, les réunions vidéo, la collaboration entre employés et les interfaces de programmation d'applications (API) de communication intégrables. Les solutions de communication de la société comprennent la plateforme 8x8 XCaaS, qui est une plateforme de communication en nuage configurable comprenant des solutions pour les centres de contact, les communications vocales, le clavardage et la collaboration en équipe, les réunions vidéo, les API de communication intégrables et les analyses basées sur l'IA. La plateforme technologique intégrée de la société comprend 8x8 Work, 8x8 Contact Center, 8x8 Contact Center et 8x8 X Series. Son 8x8 Work est une solution UCaaS (United Communications as a service) de bout en bout qui offre une voix de qualité professionnelle avec une connectivité au réseau téléphonique public commuté (RTPC), des réunions vidéo décrochées et une messagerie unifiée comprenant des messages directs, des salles de messagerie d'équipe publiques et privées, ainsi que des services courts et multimédias.
Secteur
Services intégrés de télécommunications
Agenda
08/05/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour 8x8, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
13
Dernier Cours de Cloture
3,36 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
4,275 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+27,23 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

